The world may run on computers, but thanks to Rockmart Library employee Jessica Wood, locals now have free access to basic lessons and advice.
Having successfully held classes in October and November, Wood plans to teach everything from email competency to basic computer knowledge during the upcoming December 13 class from 5 through 6 p.m.
The class is open to those of all ages, but those interested in stopping by are asked to RSVP by calling the library at 770-684-3022.
The library, located at 316 N Piedmont Ave., is open from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We'll be working on emails,” Wood said. “Building them and general competency. Each class is a continuation, but we will review the previous lesson. Eventually, I'd like to reach the point of proper resume making.”
The library also offers free computer use, and numerous books on the subject are offered inside.
Those looking for more information or for a specific book can visit http://rockmart.shrls.org/ for more details.
“Come in with an open mind,” Wood said. “There are no wrong questions.”