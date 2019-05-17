Community Share Ministries held their first ever food pantry service “There’s Hope for the Hungry” to kick off their big project to help provide assistance to those in need in Polk County.
Jason Slaughter, founder and head of CSM, said the organization had food on hand during the day event on May 7 for hundreds, and it will continue to be that way once a month for the time being on the first Tuesday of every month.
“There’s Hope for the Hungry” is a partnership between Community Share Ministries and the organization of the same name who brings in a trailer full of supplies to the North Main Street headquarters and thrift store to distribute to the community at large.
Volunteers do the heavy lifting of packing individual bags and boxes for people to carry home. Though they do require registration to receive a number in line to receive a box, it usually only takes a few minutes of time to complete.
The organization also held their inaugural “Rockin’ 4 The Rock” concert fundraiser over the weekend on Saturday evening as the paper was wrapping up for the weekend.
Hope for the Hungry will be back to Community Share Ministries on June 4. Those who want more information about how to to help the food pantry can visit helpcommunityshare.com to find additional contact information, and also to visit to learn more about services it provides to the community.