The City of Cedartown is hosting a new event this fall and they are looking for community organizations to participate. Dubbed “Spooky Spokes Bike Ride and Halloween Village,” the first-ever event will feature old-fashioned fun for a wide age range of children.
Spooky Spokes is planned for October 12 at Bert Wood Park on Lynton Drive from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
“The event is designed to bring the community together to offer free, safe, old-fashioned fall fun to local children,” said Cedartown Public Information Officer Aimee Madden. “This is a family-friendly event, so gory and scary decorations are not allowed. Bike safety will also be offered during the event, as well as a bike ride around the track.”
The City is encouraging civic clubs, community organizations, churches and businesses to take part in the event by setting up a booth and joining in the fun. Keep in mind that this event is geared towards children, so booths should have an activity or activities that is/are suitable for several different ages. Organizers are working to offer a petting zoo and hayride as well.
Two different informational meetings will be held for those interested in participating. The first meeting is planned for August 7 at noon at City Hall; the second meeting will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Further information and booth activity ideas can be accessed at www.cedartowngeorgia.gov/spooky-spokes/