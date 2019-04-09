Cedartown locals spent their Saturday dining on chicken, barbecue, desserts, and various other foods thanks to a free community meal held at Turner Street Park. Plates were given to anyone that showed up, and guests were free to pick their meal of choice.
Numerous volunteers worked tirelessly to make sure there was enough food to go around, and families could be seen eating together, playing in the park, and listening to the music provided by the loud speakers.
The event saw clear religious inspiration, with Jesus listed as both the special guest and organizer. Much of the music played was gospel or other religious hymns, and the meal was completely charity driven.
This wouldn't be the first event held at Turner Street Park, and those interested in stopping by for future activities can visit 254 Turner St., Cedartown. There are dining areas and a playground for those interested.