Zion Hill First Baptist Church and it's Gardening Committee are looking to plant away hunger one seed at a time.
Church members and volunteers alike took to the soil armed with cabbage, corn, beans, melon, okra, and much more for what will grow into a community garden designed to help locals in need.
The way it will be operated is still very much preliminary, but the ultimate goal is to give the food away. Those interested in stopping by can visit the garden at 828 MLK Jr. St., Rockmart from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.
Updates on the garden can be found at https://www.facebook.com/rockmartcommunitygarden/.
“So far, I've taken the organizational set up from the South Rome Community Garden,” the church's Angela Allen said. “They basically post that they're harvesting and give it away. Puts maybe a table out front so everyone can get something. So, that's our initial goal. To serve the community we're in, but if there's a bountiful harvest, we want to then spread out further. How we're going to do that, I'm not sure we have the answer yet.”
The group also plans to operate the garden year-round by planting produce specific to each season, and with time, expansions could happen with more food planted regularly. Zion Hill owns additional land, and the April 23 planting was the first step in a long road of progress.
“We've got some more land we can use, we've got thoughts of maybe fruit trees- we'll see,” Allen said. “We will be posting on our Facebook page, Rockmart Community Garden, what hours we'll be here and when volunteers are needed.”
Thanks were also offered up to church members and community donations, the gardening was finished in roughly two hours. Jeff Hawkins of the Young Farmer's of America was present to help oversee the project and plant, and Keep Polk Beautiful, both High School Ag teachers, and Rick Ensley of the County Extension Office have offered aid.
The garden will be a recurring project for Zion Hill, so those interested may consider volunteering or checking in frequently. More information about the church can be found at https://www.zionhillfirstbaptistchurch.com/.