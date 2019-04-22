Like with many other activities around Polk, bad weather caused a delay in Zion Hill First Baptist Church's community garden event.
Those who were looking forward to the festivities can rest easy knowing the event is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at 828 MLK Jr. St, Rockmart.
Locals are invited to help kick-start the community garden by planting or simply coming out to show support. As mentioned by church member Angela Allen, the garden will be used to help local food pantries, the Rockmart Homeless Initiative, and nurture community kinship. Those who want to volunteer will be treated with hamburgers, hot dogs, and other refreshments.
“We hope to provide fresh, free produce to the low-income families and seniors in our community,” Allen said. “A bountiful harvest could even help our local food pantries and the Rockmart Homeless Initiative. We also want to provide a welcoming green-space to foster fellowship among all religions, age groups, and ethnicity - anyone can come out and help us plant, maintain, and harvest this garden. It will truly belong to the community.”
Those interested in more information about the church and its activities can visit https://www.facebook.com/Zion-Hill-1st-Baptist-Church-817202288346737/ for more information.