Polk's finance committee has been hard at work crunching numbers, and the team offered updates on their budget and some future purchases.
The 2020 SPLOST was one of the more anticipated items discussed during the session held on July 18, with the request for the new Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax extension set to come up for vote later this year by the citizens of Polk County.
“The cities and I have met again,” County Manager Matt Denton said. “We have talked about terms, and there's nothing drastic about them. (They are the) same terms as last time. We're all ready to consider resolutions concerning dollar amounts and get it out to the public in November.”
SPLOST, or special-purpose local-option sales tax, is an optional increase in sales tax used by counties to fund infrastructure, facilities, and much more. The county has been using SPLOST for years, but how much money will be distributed to the cities must be reworked.
Additionally, the amount of money collected is being kept conservative for the time being, with $32 million as the figure sought for the 2020 SPLOST draw that would continue through 2026.
Local entities are currently operating under the 2014 SPLOST, which has come in under expectations thus far.
Aragon was the first entity to pass a resolution going forward with the SPLOST extension during their July council session.
Cost Estimates
The county is looking to make some repairs and upgrades to Courthouse 2, the old 911 building, the jail, and the old public works facility. Having already selected Prime Contractors for the work, the finance committee is waiting for cost proposals.
“These properties are being looked at by a company called Prime Contractors,” Denton said. “The city of Cedartown uses them a lot. They are looking at these four projects and I'm anticipating, in the next couple of weeks, getting proposals from them. They have the scope, they've looked at the four properties, so I'm just waiting on estimates.”
Since Prime Contractors is on the state's contract list, they're pre-qualified and no bidding is necessary.
The administration building is overdue for a carpet replacement, so the team is planning to put a bid for the work and material needed.
“We're going to put out a bid to replace the carpet downstairs,” Denton said. “It's anticipated to be between $10,000 and $12,000, so we're going to put a bid out.”