Outgoing Polk County Commissioner Marshelle Thaxton can take a victory lap for the last few days of the month as the clock winds down to cap off the official end to his term.
After all, Thaxton up until this month was the longest serving member of the County Commission with 12 years of time under his belt. This year he decided he was ready to give up his seat and return to normal life – for now.
“As all of you know, I went through three surgeries in 2018,” Thaxton said during the December Polk County Commission meeting after he was honored with a proclamation for his service on the board. “I hope 2019 will be much kinder to me.And most of this year, from April on I was pretty much out of it.”
Thaxton added as a joke that “if you ever want to lose some weight, go to the hospital.”
Commissioners who are returning to service – including his nephew Commissioner Chuck Thaxton – offer their thanks and praise of the longtime board member.
“For Mr. Thaxton, Uncle Marshelle. Twelve years is a long time to do anything. Especially with all the phone calls and headaches… I won’t say I appreciate it now that you’re not on the board anymore that we can actually start talking again,” the younger Thaxton said. “I appreciate your service, and your leadership and wisdom when there was four of us up here.”
Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey, who participated in the meeting by phone due to health issues, offered her own appreciation of Thaxton’s tenure.
“I’ve known you for so long, and you’re just a good person that I respect and appreciate,” she said. “You’re a sound voice when we’re all being a little crazy… I know it hasn’t always been easy. 12 years is a long time.”
Commissioner Scotty Tillery also added his thanks for Thaxton’s service.
“I appreciate you. You’ve been through a lot of battles up here,” Tillery said. “I appreciate your honesty. I appreciate all the things that you’ve taught us… I appreciate everything you’ve done. You were here when the bad times were here, and when the good times are here.”
He added that “Polk County is blessed. It’s because of the leadership we’ve had in the past, and people who continue to serve.”
Tillery wished Thaxton well and asked him to still keep involved.
“We won’t have anyone to tell us where we need to be going,” he said.
Thaxton, who likely would have run again had health issues not gotten in the way, added in his final comments as a board member late in the meeting that he wanted current commissioners and newly elected board members to remember they can’t make promises to their constituents, and they all have to work together toward a common purpose to achieve anything.
He also told the board to ease up on the County Manager, and avoid micromanaging.
“Let Matt (Denton) do his job. He trained under the best. Clinton Lester was the best,” Thaxton said.
The board unanimously passed a proclamation honoring Thaxton’s service during their final meeting of the year.
“I’ve been honored to serve for the past 12 years,” Thaxton wrapped up his final comments. “One day I might try to come back.”
Thaxton is being replaced in a new term by Hal Floyd. A special election for the unexpired time of Floyd’s seat was won in November by Ray Carter, who will join the board in January 2019.