Polk County is looking to hire a new consultant to handle work for the old landfill across from the Grady Road Landfill.
County Manager Matt Denton said several consultants were sought out to provide proposals, but only three returned documents in hopes of getting the work.
"The rest of those we asked for proposals withdrew for one reason or another," Denton said.
He added that though all are not local to Polk County, they all have offices within the metro Atlanta area and will be available for phone or on-site consultation as-needed.
Denton did not provide a list of who those seeking to become the consultant in the March bid committee meeting where the issue was addressed, since the proposals had yet to be opened at the time.
"We'll be going through the proposals over the next few days and make a recommendation on which one to select," Denton said.
In the same way the Holt Consulting Company's new contract as the airport consultant will only charge for services on a per-request basis, the new group providing help with the old landfill set to be selected by the county commission will bill in the same way.
The hopes is that by only being charged for work the county requests, it will keep overall costs down instead of paying an annual retainer for the consultant's services.
Their job ultimately is to provide documentation and information to the county and state about the old landfill still being monitored, or any work that comes up like the installation of new monitoring wells to ensure toxins are seeping into groundwater.
Much of that is to ensure the former landfill closed in the 1990s is sitting inert and breaking down the buried materials within the state's Environmental Protection Division and federal Environmental Protection Agency guidelines and regulations on the former facility.
Denton requested a quick decision on the consultant due to state deadlines to provide work the firm will need to turn in by June 1.
He said that he's planning to make a recommendation to the board on who to choose during the upcoming Polk County Commission regular session on April 3.