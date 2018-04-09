Money received from a wrecked Polk County Sheriff’s Office vehicle will be applied to pay for a truck already in use and on loan from a dealership who was looking to sell at a lower price.
In fact, the Sheriff’s office will end up saving a few thousand dollars for the vehicle that has been used by the C.H.A.M.P.S. program but will now be used by Chief Jailer Al Sharp.
Commissioners unanimously approved during their April 3 regular session of the plan to spend $28,500 on the truck on loan from Carl Black GMC that is worth much more than that based on the Kelly Blue Book value on the 2017 model GMC.
Since the truck won’t be used to haul inmates or on patrol duties serving warrants and taking people into custody, and much of the equipment is already installed, the Sheriff’s Office also won’t need to spend additional money on outfitting the vehicle as they would have with other purchases.
The approval to purchase the loaner also saves some $31,283 the county received in reimbursements following a wreck of a newer model patrol vehicle in 2017.
The insurance payout leaves the Sheriff’s Office with more than $2,700 leftover from the purchase.
No decision was made yet on bids put out by Sheriff’s officials on a Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax purchase for trucks they want to buy to replace patrol vehicles already in the fleet.
Bids were received in March and opened from three dealerships on Ford F-150s that would be used on the road in local patrol duties, with the idea in mind that because trucks hold their value longer they can be resold once rotated out of service for more than patrol cars — either the Ford Crown Victoria or the Dodge Charger — get when the public gets a chance to purchase them.
Sheriff Johnny Moats said previously that his hopes are that with better resale value, the combined money gotten back when trucks go back out of the county’s fleet at auction can add up to enough to cover the cost of a replacement, and thus ultimately also save on the cost of SPLOST purchases in that rotation program.