Project back on track toward bids with 5-0 vote in special called session on Monday night
A trio of Polk County Commissioners who had previously decided to vote down a work order for the Cornelius Moore Field runway extension project completely reversed their positions and now the project is back on track.
Commissioners Hal Floyd, Jose Iglesias and Marshelle Thaxton all added their raised hands to unanimously approve the $60,330 task order for Holt Consulting Company to complete environmental and archaeological studies on the airport property after a design change was requested by the state to help save money in materials costs.
The board met in a special called session on July 23 to reconsider the work order and take a second vote after it was denied the first time.
Over the weekend commissioners were able to get some of the answers they sought and reconsider their positions following the July 18 special called session.
In reversing themselves, the commissioners changed their positions from previous meetings, first going forward with the project and then deciding not to spend additional dollars without more clarity about the state’s position on how much they were willing to fund, and whether the county’s total would go up.
Commissioner Marshelle Thaxton was the first to explain his no vote in the previous session and stated that he wasn’t fully aware of how much the county already spent on design and engineering work to prepare for a bid.
“I voted against this the last time,” Thaxton said. “And I talked to Trey (Kelley, 16th District State Representative,) and I talked to you (Jennifer Hulsey, Commission Chair) and I talked to Matt (Denton, county manager) and it looks like we’ve already spent $300,000 on this project. So it looks like we’re hooked into it, and I don’t know how we got hooked in. And this $60,000 that was left out and I guess we’re approving it piecemeal.”
Hulsey explained as a follow-up to Thaxton’s comment that the county approved past work orders for the runway extension and future ones instead of as a lump sum since a bid isn’t ready yet for a final price.
No matter what that final tally is, county’s agreed-upon maximum contribution of $1.5 million won’t be exceeded.
“So I figure that we’re already $300,000 into the landfill (account,) and we can squeeze out another $300,000 to have an airport runway, or we can have spent $300,000 and have nothing,” Thaxton said.
In the last meeting, Floyd had said he wasn’t sure if the project is ultimately be worth the cost. In that meeting, he stated “I go around and around with the whole project, because I’m one of the guys who when you spend that amount of money, I want to know what the return on investment is going to be.”
“And while I’m very appreciative of the money that has been bestowed upon us to use for this project, I also wrestle with the question of because of the financial situation, is this a want or a need?” Floyd said on July 18.
In the July 23 meeting, he took a similar tone with a different result.
“When I voted against it, I didn’t think I had the facts as definitive as I needed them,” Floyd said. “One of those facts was the $1.5 million in writing, and that’s all we were going to be held accountable for. I think the very next day Matt (Denton) sent out an e-mail he received on the 12th – he actually received it on the 18th as well – between the Georgia Department of Transportation and Holt Consulting, and in it says ‘as you know, the DOT has committed to funding an extension of the original planned length and will assist over the county’s maximum of $1.5 million allocated toward the project.’ So that satisfies me as being in writing for the $1.5 million we’d be obligated for.”
His other point was “where is the money coming from to fund the $1.5 Million?” a question echoed again from the previous meeting.
When he changed course on his position Floyd explained despite no specific guarantee on the return on investment for the extension, a portion of the county’s match was already spent and he added his own calculations to show the cost to the landfill fund will be less than expected.
Based on Floyd’s look at figures coming in from 2014 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax collections over the past five months, the fund is set to come in better than the initial projections. He put it at just over $1 million over the final year and a half of life left on the fund to come in for economic development.
Floyd said the calculations Denton made for the fund used averages from earlier in the life of the SPLOST, and the county manager’s $927,000 was conservative.
His new calculations differ from what the county administration presented last week as their estimation of costs going forward and SPLOST collections for the economic development category. Floyd also did the math on the fly to account for $270,445.50 already approved in two previous meetings earlier in the year and a small work order approved by Denton. One of those work orders started the runway extension design process in February following the announcement for surveys, and a follow-up design approval for the extension came in late April.
Previously, Denton told commissioners in several sessions that the county is expected to spend a mix of 2014 SPLOST Economic Development money, somewhere between $800,000 and $900,000, and the landfill account for whatever else is needed to make the $1.5 million match work out. Somewhere between $600,000 and $700,000, would remain to need to come out of that account based on those figures.
Floyd’s math adds up slightly differently, and in favor of not having to use as much landfill funds. He said the county will actually have to spend only $499,000 out of the landfill fund by the time all the work is done. Based on his calculation and adding in the approval of the new work order should bring the county up to $330,775 on the project. It leaves $168,225 to spend out of the landfill fund.
If Floyd’s target estimates come out right. It could be more or less based on how SPLOST collections through the end of June 2020.
He also provided a solution for refunding the landfill account that differed from the position he took when the trio of commissioners voted to block further the work order during the July 18 session.
The plan he put forth in the past was to only use a portion of this year’s contribution to the landfill fund on a monthly basis -- $70,000 – and reinvest the rest into a trust to rebuild a surplus, and to also develop a trust for future generations to figure out garbage collections locally.
In the June 23 meeting, Floyd said he wants to use the proceeds of the eventual sale of the SPEC building at the Cedartown Northside Industrial Park off the Highway 27 bypass to refund the landfill account.
Additionally, Floyd wants to hear more from the state about what benefits the airport can provide. He asked Kelley to help with the request.
“I want to organize a meeting to come here and I would really like that to be done so that we can have a community input, and from the state’s perspective make it known to the public what advantages we’ll have, and what we’ll see in the short term and the long term,” Floyd asked of Kelley.
It was an item Kelley said he would be happy to help with, and promised results soon.
Before taking the vote, Iglesias also sought to ensure he had the facts straight about funding as well.
“It’s important to know, to me, it gave me the sense of urgency in order to spend the SPLOST money that was left from 2014,” Iglesias said. “But where I need clarification on is that we as a board know what that economic development balance within the SPLOST is, because sometimes it is not specified clearly how much is left after we started this thing.”
Denton told Iglesias he had confused the 2008 SPLOST that will soon have to wrap up spending or potentially have money turned back over to the state. He added that quick action isn’t needed to spend on the 2014 SPLOST since collections are still underway.
“The urgency is about the timeline of the (runway extension) project in regards to the state,” Denton said.
Iglesias did say before he announced his vote change that he wanted to emphasize the “not to exceed” phrase when spending on the airport, and to avoid spending as much as possible from the airport fund.
“I’ve taken into consideration knowing that eventually the SPEC building will be sold, and I know that is a factor we’ll be considering,” he said.
Hulsey also wanted the record to be clear that from the start, Denton has been frank with the entire commission about the need for the use of landfill funds to cover the balance of the cost being taken on by the county to complete the runway extension.
“I went back through all the tapes and Matt (Denton) said in every tape that this is going to be out of the landfill account,” Hulsey said. “It was also talked about using SPLOST as well.”
She added that Denton has been straightforward about it process, and was to be commended for the work he’d already completed.
Now that the vote has been reversed, Hulsey said the project can continue on to the next phase, creating a bid package to put out and see what costs will look like.
“I am glad to see that the questions and concerns have been resolved,” she said. “The county can now move forward in full support of this airport extension and continue to work to bring economic development to Polk County.”
Kelley also added his appreciation for going ahead with the spending.
“I was glad to see the County Commission move forward with Polk County Airport runway extension project,” Kelley said. “The partnership between the state and the county government to get this project tdone will drive economic development and bring jobs to Polk County for years to come.”
The current round of work rejected then approved is over studies meant to provide the needed paperwork to give the state an opportunity to use materials on the airport site – fill dirt from a specific area – and how that would impact streams and a potential archaeological site on the property.
Denton had said previously the changes could save the state on the costs of bringing in dirt from another site.
To count toward the county’s match, work orders are being reviewed by the state. Additionally, Holt Consulting has come in under their not to exceed amounts estimated for every item thus far, with the exception of a just over $2,000 item approved during the spring by Denton, since it was under the threshold required for commission approval.