Thought the Polk County Commission was keeping busy before? Compared to some of their previous sessions held over two days, the board has even more on their plate as the year moves into full-on spring and work can get underway on a number of projects.
Among those is one that has been put off for several years, but won’t cost as much as was originally projected. Commissioners approved a bid from Chattanooga-based Big Woody’s Tree Service, which put in prices for both leaving the material on the ground for the county to dispose of, or additional costs of having the company remove the leftover wood chips.
The board unanimously voted instead of having Public Works officials take up the task and spend extra man hours on the job, they’d pay to have it ground and removed and accepted the low bid of $39,000 to complete the work.
Commissioners did seek to know if the job could be put off a bit longer, worried that as revenue is still a source of great concern that even coming in much lower than what was thought to be the likely cost came in much lower.
“What would happen if this gets postponed,” Commissioner Jose Iglesias asked. “What’s the worst that the EPD can say to the county?”
County Manager Matt Denton said that even if the county wanted to extend the work, they faced the possibility of running afoul of the state’s Environmental Protection Division, who had inquired already about the growing brush pile on county property.
“(Public Works Director) Michael Gravett has been the one communicating with EPD on this issue,” Denton said. “... Our ultimate goal is that we’re trying to avoid this becoming an inert landfill.”
If the material goes any longer and does become an inert landfill, Denton said the county would face tougher restrictions on the property and would also face fines.
“This is going to have to be done, it’s just a matter of when,” Denton said.
Tillery added his thoughts on the concerns of the brush pile becoming an inert landfill if waiting any longer because “once you get into that, it becomes a whole different issue.”
Brush collected from storms and winter weather events that have fallen onto roadways or right of ways owned by the county is the main source of the brush pile, along with general clearing of brush to ensure that roads have proper visual clearance on those maintained by the county’s Public Works department. Several thousand tons of material have already been left at an undisclosed site the county owns, and if left longer will rot to a point where it must be left where it stands, and become an inert landfill if left uncorrected.
It is usually a job that done once every few years, and a job that normally only costs a few thousand dollars. The pile had grown much larger over the past several years due to increase in weather events, and lack of appropriations to complete the work.
Iglesias did inquire about whether the county might be able to purchase a grinder for themselves, but Denton said the investment would be at least $500,000 in equipment, not including the expense of operations, training, maintenance and repairs over the long term.
Probate Court office changes get OK
Off-hours work on the Polk County Courthouses will be completed by maintenance staff and are coming in at a cost of around $21,000 to expand the amount of room employees of the Probate Court have for office and storage space.
The renovations previously discussed in committee were given a final unanimous nod from the full board to allow Building Inspector and Maintenance Department head Brian McCray and his staff to move ahead.
Office space currently unused will be revamped and walls changed within Polk County Courthouse No. 1 to resolve a number of issues that were brought to commissioners attention by Probate Judge Linda Smith.
It will give her staff more work space, but also allow an employee currently housed in the file vault of the court to move out, and that space to be utilized for storage of important documents that are required to be kept for numerous years.
Most of the cost will be allotted for materials, along with around $2,600 of overtime pay for staff to complete the work during off-hours, so the court can still operate.
Commissioner Chuck Thaxton’s only concern with the cost when he raised the issue was the overtime pay, wanting to know why the work couldn’t be completed during regular business hours for the staff instead.
Denton did point out the maintenance staff were busy with other projects during the day as well, and that work would interrupt the court staff and office area during some of the project.
Budget changes
A mid-year budget amendment brought up in the finance committee got final approval with a unanimous vote to increase revenue and expenditures to cover costs for several items, and also take in some extra income that wasn’t expected.
Much of the moves were to cover spending and move revenue into appropriate places, but also included one particular item that Commissioner Hal Floyd wanted pointed out: the increase doesn’t show a lot of money coming into county coffers from new sources.
“Now our budget is at $22 million,” he said. “It goes back to need and it goes back to revenue.”
He again explained that he understood the needs of the county, but also wanted to keep expenses down as much as possible or find new sources of income for the county.
Current budget amendments covered moves from the Grady Road Landfill account totaling more than $600,000 to cover the increase. It also moved around some funds from line items to cover others after expenses came in under what was expected, or with additional funds that weren’t accounted for when the budget was finalized in May 2017.
That included $9,000 in donations that are being used to cover the travel expenses related to an upcoming memorial being held in Washington, D.C. to honor fallen law enforcement officers during the past year.
Among those to be recognized and remembered is Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne.
The donations will cover the expense of Polk County Police administrators and Officer David Goodrich to attend the ceremonies in the nation’s capitol in May.
Landfill update
During last week’s work session, Polk County’s commissioners recently offered locals a much-desired update on the notorious landfill that has plagued citizens with powerful odors, heavy truck traffic, and swarms of buzzards. In particular, the board met with upper management members at Waste Industries to review their contract and discuss potential violations of that contract. Commission Chairperson Jennifer Hulsey provided one of the monthly progress updates the commission has pledged to give.
“Over the past many months, the board of commissioners has heard many complaints and concerns regarding the ongoing operation of the Polk County landfill,” Hulsey said. “The board has heard these complaints and take the matter very seriously. Over the past 6 months, the board has taken numerous steps to ensure our landfill is being operated in compliance with our contract with Waste Industries. Recently, the board has engaged in outside council to assist in the review and enforcement of our contract.”
“Numerous items that our board considers to be potential violations of our contact have been identified, and last month the board met with members of upper management of Waste Industries to discuss various issues and concerns of the board of commissioners and citizens of Polk County,” she continued. “While there were numerous issues discussed in this meeting, the issues that most directly affect the public include odor, buzzard control, litter control, and traffic control.”
“Waste Industries has suggested numerous measures to solve the above reference problems, and the board of commissioners has insisted on a timeline to be submitted wherein Waste Industries will commit to implementing the measures discussed,” Hulsey concluded.
While it may take time for the landfill issue to be resolved, citizens will be able to follow the problem on a monthly basis.
Find more online this week about County Commission votes and more from the board’s latest session.