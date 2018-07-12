A longtime member of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office team was honored as the Employee of the Month by commissioners for the month of July.
Sherry Reed, a member of the administrative staff at the Sheriff’s Office, was named the Employee of the Month for July 2018.
Additionally, the county honored a number of employees for years of service. Those included but weren’t limited to Finance Director Muriel Dulaney for 20 years of service, County Clerk Dawn Turner for her decades in the administration, Lisa Hooper, Assistant Chief Kiki Evans, Det. B. Brady with the Polk County Police and Perry Williams for his service with Public Works.
The monthly recognition is a continuing effort by the Board of Commissioners to show appreciation for the efforts of employees for their outstanding work effort and years of service.