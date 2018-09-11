Tickets will be going fast for the forthcoming appearance of a trio of experts on how to boost a downtown back to a thriving area, and will take questions from the community during an event next Thursday.
Cedartown and Rockmart are hosting husband and wife Jim and Mallorie Rasberry, and Josh Nowell of Laurel, Miss., to talk about how they transformed their downtown, and the success over the years that has come from it.
That success includes the the HGTV program which still features Ben and Erin Napier and their family as they transform old houses into showstoppers for the past three seasons.
Days are ticking down now to take part in the upcoming event at Victory Baptist is the chance for the trio to talk about their own success and how that can translate to Polk County. They’ll also take questions from the audience as well.
"Mallorie, Jim and Josh have helped develop Laurel's downtown by creating over 250 jobs with multiple success stories,” Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod said previously. “From their butcher shop to the antique stores, it is clear when walking through downtown Laurel that the business owners have one vision and one voice. Everything flows and gives visitors a taste of Southern hospitality."
The cost is $10, and a VIP package including time to visit with the Raspberry’s and Nowell is priced at $25.
Those interested in purchasing tickets for the Sept. 20 event can contact Elrod at the chamber by calling 678-883-9255.