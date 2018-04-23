James Gregory is hoping one day that his luck might change and he wins the lottery. He picks up a ticket while he tours around the countryside from town to town.
Yet his lucky numbers haven't made him a millionaire, and a man has to make a living. He's still buying his tickets and praying, he jokes.
Until he does hit that big jackpot, Gregory still has work to do. It is a stand-up comedian's job to make people laugh. And he has plenty of punch lines to bring out the smiles in Polk County in an show coming up at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center this weekend.
"There's very few comedy shows that tour the country that is completely family-friendly," Gregory said. "My comedy is all about stories, those that people can relate to, and laughing about common sense-type stuff that everyone finds funny."
Gregory isn't having to travel far and wide to get to Cedartown, being a native of Georgia and a resident now of Cherokee County.
"Anytime that I can go and meet a bunch of good people and have a great show and do it without going very far, that makes me a happy guy," he said.
That's only if his luck holds. During his last trip to Cedartown in January 2017, it wasn't quite as comfortable as he'd liked it to have been.
Gregory was suffering from a pulled groin muscle. Fortunately for his fans, it didn't stop him from putting on a good show and having as much fun as the audience.
"For those who remember Chester from Gunsmoke, they'll know that Chester had a stiff leg," Gregory joked. "I looked like Chester when I had pulled my groin muscle."
He's glad to be returning to the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Gregory said. It is one of the larger venues he comes to during tours he feels provides a good balance of intimacy -- which is preferred for a comedian trying to capture an audience -- but big enough to get more people in than a traditional comedy club setting.
"It's a great venue. Sometimes after the show, someone will say, 'Man, I've never been here,' or they'll say 'I haven't been in this place in the past five years, or past ten years,'" he said. "There's a lot of people who don't appreciate how good the venue is in Cedartown, and should come and see."
One area where Gregory said he steers clear from in his performances is political comedy. He understands that a long history of punch lines in comedy come from current events, but that he doesn't tread into that territory to avoid audiences being upset with a joke.
Billing himself as "the funniest man in America," Gregory appears regularly on syndicated radio shows Rick and Bubba, John Boy and Billy and Bob and Tom. He released his first comedy album in 1990, and prior to a career as a touring comedian he worked as a salesman, in the Department of Defense and U.S. Postal Service.
Tickets are still on sale for the show, ranging from $15 to $25 each, and can be purchased from Cedartownshows.com. The show starts at 7 p.m.