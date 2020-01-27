The Our House Domestic Violence Shelter once again joined hands with comedians and community members alike for their third annual “Stand Up For Hope” fundraiser that produced roars of laughter and plenty of money for a powerful cause.
While the event was once again hosted by the Kay Dodd Comedy group, locals were treated to new acts in the form of Cyrus Steele and Marty Simpson. The comedians, specializing in clean, Christian comedy, took turns sharing anecdotes and comedic observations about their day to day lives and society as a whole.
The trio had the crowd erupting, and their jokes offered some release from the much more serious factors necessitating the January 24 event. According to information provided by Our House, approximately 61,415 calls were made to domestic violence crisis lines in 2014, Georgia domestic violence shelters provided shelter for 7,741 victims and children in the same year, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that law enforcement officers responded to 68,313 family violence incidents in 2013.
Our House helps many of the affected, but as a non-profit, the services they provide are free only to the victims. They are funded in part by the community, so those who purchased a ticket to the show contributed to the continuation of the various services offered by Our House.
The group provides temporary shelter, temporary protective orders, legal advocacy, support group references, referral services, and many other services for those in need. The group's 24-hour crisis line – 770-749-9330 - ensures help is always available, and between July 2010 and June 2015, Our House received approximately 1,358 crisis calls and sheltered 377 women and 271 children. The group's legal advocate, who locals can schedule an appointment with by calling 770-748-6633, aided 353 victims in obtaining temporary and permanent protective orders during that same time span
The group also takes donations, so those who couldn't make it the show but are still interested in helping out can call the Our House administration office at 770-748-2300 for more details about volunteering or contributing. Sales made at the Our House Thrift Store also go a long way towards benefiting the shelter and helping those in need. Those interested in making a purchase can visit 504 S. Main St, Cedartown.
Our House was organized in 1995 by a group of women who found the growing number of domestic violence incidents in Polk disturbing. The team grew to over 50 volunteers before establishing a 24-hour crisis line, and the financial support of Polk citizens, as well as various state agencies, helped pave the way for Our House to be officially named a “safe house” by the Department of Human Services. A life of fear and abuse is not the norm, and those in need are urged to contact the shelter.
Additional information about Our House can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/polkcountyourhouse/.