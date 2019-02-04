County Commissioners are gathering on Tuesday night for their latest regular session of the month, with several honors to bestow, lots of amended codes to approve, and much more on a packed agenda coming up after press time.
The board's February regular sessionwill be coming up at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 and includes first and foremost on their list of items to approve a formal proclamation honoring the Rockmart High School Yellow Jackets 2018 football team and their accomplishments on the field during the fall season.
The Jackets, who finished the season 14-1 with their only loss at the Benz against Heard County, wrapped up 2018 as the Class AA runner-up in football.
County commissioners are also honoring National Mentoring Month in 2019 as part of an effort put together by Commission Chair Jennifer Husley in Cedartown and Rockmart Middle Schools with the Take Back Polk program in the middle of its second year.
National Mentoring Month is usually held each January and was inaugurated in 2002 in the United States in cooperation with several organizations in hopes of getting more mentors to work with youth and promote positive growth in communities worldwide.
Commissioners have several other votes ahead with during the monthly session. Those included a zoning application change from Lance Green and Jeff Pirkle to allow for a change from A-1 to C-1 for 1.25 acres at 701 Prior Station Road in Cedartown, amendments to the Polk County code pertaining to committees, a schedule for board and committee meetings in 2019, several finance and personnel committee recommendations, and more.
They’ll also be coming back to the tabled appointment of a new Board of Elections member for District 3 to fill the expired term of Duane Davidson for the next four years as well.
A de-annexation request is also being considered for a parcel from the City of Cedartown, and a correction to an item from the November 2018 agenda and minutes.
Commissioners are also asking for Oasis Consulting to undertake a new task order for landfill monitoring services, and they’ll gather after giving comments and hearing the latest financial report into an executive session for pending litigation and to discuss personnel matters.
That's just their business for Tuesday night. They'll hold their work session tonight which includes not only discussion on items up for vote, but also Nichols Cauley in to provide the county's FY 2018 Audit Report, and Patty Rogers to come and speak about the Ferst Readers annual "An Afternoon with Local Authors" coming up at the end of the month.
Commissioners will also recognize the employee of the month and employee service awards, discussions about mid-year budget amendments, courthouse space, and more.
Board members gather at 5:15 p.m., and the meeting is open to the public.