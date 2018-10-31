Horses in area for 25th anniversary party
Anheuser-Busch’s World-Famous Clydesdale horses were in the area last weekend to celebrate the Cartersville Brewery’s 25th Anniversary.
The local brewery opened in 1993 and its anniversary was celebrated on October 20 with an all-day event for employees and their families.
Activities of the day included live music, brewery tours, and an exclusive appearance and performance by the Clydesdales.
The eight-horse Clydesdale hitch and mascot Dalmatian were first introduced in the 1950’s to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition of beer. They quickly became a symbol of the company and make hundreds of appearances across the country each year.
Although this recent event was closed to the public, you can look forward to visiting the brewery in the spring for tasting tours and again in June for the annual Budweiser’s Backyard event for a chance to see the Clydesdales.