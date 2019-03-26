The month of March was good for Polk County's Special Olympics organizers, who received several donations to help with the forthcoming May event being held at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex.
Local organizations like the Rockmart Kiwanis Club have heard from Special Olympics organizers in recent days, and even got a $500 donation from the club as part of the ongoing effort to provide opportunities for athletes with special needs.
Polk County Special Olympics also received donations locally in March from Silver Comet Furniture, and from Tri-City Pawn as well, according to their Facebook page.
The forthcoming Special Olympics event is scheduled for May 3, 2019 with a 9 a.m. start. Visit facebook.com/Specialolympics2003/ to learn more about how to help the organization, or volunteer for the upcoming event.