Local industries were given a chance to shine on a sunny day at Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown where the Development Authority of Polk County celebrated their annual Manufacturing Appreciation Golf Tournament.
The April 17 event put together with the help of presenting sponsors The HON Company, Georgia Power and Oglethorpe Power saw a team of four from Sheboygan Paint take first place in the 2019 tournament.
Brandon Lewis, Timmy Pope, Blake Dodd and Scott Porterfield earned a combined team score of 65 on the day for the win.
Sheboygan Paint's score was only a stroke ahead Oglethorpe Power's team at 66, and The HON Company's team score of 67 for the second and third place spots.
Oglethorpe Power was represented by Phillip Shaddix, Brian Shaddix, Andy Pease and Fred Wagner. The HON Company provided Barney Wilkes, Trevor Peek, Eric Donlin and Lamar Roberts for their team for 2019.
Additional awards went to Lewis from Sheboygan Paint for the Longest Drive, Peek with the HON team for Straightest Drive, and a pair of closest to the pin awards for Eric Walker representing Gildan, and Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis representing the Georgia Power team.
Teams this year also included Gildan Yarns represented by Terry Abernathy, Eric Walker, Chris Abernathy and Mason McCurley; Angelica who sent Kevin Seitz, Johnny Willerson, Billy Wills and Tim Golden; Georgia Power sent Nick Martin, Ralph Robinson, Foster Ware and Jeff Ellis; and Cemex's team Mack Streetman, Jason Green, Keith Johnson and Charlie Seiz.
Sponsors who also helped with the tournament included Andrew’s Tires, Anytime Fitness, Bradford’s Drugs, Bussey’s Florist, Downtown Cedartown Association, Century Bank, Cherokee Golf and Country Club, Chick N Scratch Bakery, the City of Rockmart, the Cedartown Museum of Coca Cola Memorabilia, F.H.F. Hair Salon, The HON Company, Ed’s Cleaners, Georgia Power, Haney Supply, Johnny’s New York Pizza, K-9 Grooming, Knight’s Ace Hardware, Mac’s Bakery, Mill Town Music Hall, Mitchell Chiropractic, Oglethorpe Power, The Perch, Polk County Chamber of Commerce, Pirkle’s Deli, Precious Paws, the Chick-Fil-A of Rockmart, Rockmart Florist, Rockmart History Museum ,Rome City Brewing Company, Rustic Moon Designs, Rustic Trends II, Sheboygan Paint, Soli’s Deli, Southcrest Bank and SunTrust Bank.
The tournament was just part of a month of celebration and events surrounding Manufacturer's Appreciation Month recognized during April. Development Authority of Polk County President and CEO Missy Kendrick said that along with the tournament, a pair of industries were also nominated for a statewide Manufacturer of the Year and Cedarstream for the Small Business of the Year.