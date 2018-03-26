The Silver Comet Trail in Polk County is just one of the many treasures people enjoy locally and globally. Cyclists, walkers and hikers come from around the world to traverse the miles of paved walkway that stretches from metro Atlanta to the Alabama border, and continues onward across the state line for miles more.
Even though the people who enjoy the trail the most are usually tidy when they pass through, human impact on the environment is an ongoing struggle.
One that Keep Polk Beautiful sought to fight against during a weekend cleanup to honor one of the founding fathers of the trail, Joe Anderson.
Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook organized cleaning crews in Cedartown and Rockmart on Saturday morning to come take part in cleanup efforts along the Silver Comet Trail as a way to honor the legacy of the attorney who died almost a year ago.
“Joe Anderson had such an impact on me when I moved back to Cedartown, and he was coming around and trying to get the trail going,” Cook said. “He spent countless hours on the legal aspects of it and getting the property transferred back for the community to enjoy. And every time I ride on the trail, and he was always such a unique character... he always said if people would just pick up a little trash whenever they see it, it would make the world a better place.”
The vision of people to transform what was once a popular passenger rail line in the south into a place where people from across the world come to walk lives on only because of the legacy left behind by people like Anderson.
Cook remembered how tirelessly Anderson worked — both in his role as an attorney and as advocate and fundraiser as well — to bring the Silver Comet Trail to life.
Volunteers over the weekend lived up to Anderson’s hopes for the community by bringing back dozens of bags of trash and enjoying treats provided from The Cook Farm, prepared by his daughter Nora to thank volunteers for their help.
Yet the work to keep the trail and other scenic vistas in Polk County free of refuse is far from over.
He said it is the community’s responsibility in the days ahead to take part as volunteers and make sure that we live up to what Anderson preached, and provide a trail that is not only free for the public to use, but also to enjoy.
Especially without trash.
“The people in Polk County really don’t know what we have here. People come from all around to ride the Silver Comet,” he said. “If it weren’t for Joe, we wouldn’t have it.”
So his greatest hope is that with the help of Keep Polk Beautiful that local residents will work harder to clean up the trail and surrounding areas, so that green spaces now will continue to be around for future generations.
“I want to let people know what we have here, how easy it is to access and that will ultimately help make our county a cleaner place,” Cook said. “I really want to promote the green space in this county, and create more.”
One example he provided was getting access in the cities and county to allow residents easier access to local creeks.
“Every time you provide creek access to people, the creek gets cleaner,” he said.
Mainly because those who are using it have greater access without using gas engines to gain entry into areas where trash can collect, and can now be cleaned up by volunteers or while paddlers are enjoying a day and see a big pileup and want to help.
“That’s really what Joe Anderson wanted to do: was to create green space, and make our county a beautiful place to live,” he said.
The cleanup honoring Anderson is one of the latest events organized by Keep Polk Beautiful for cleanups and environmental improvements this year, and Cook said he plans to have many more opportunities for local residents to pick up a trash bag and don some gloves in the coming months.
Additionally, he also has new education efforts in mind, using a set of triplet goats to promote keeping Polk County clean and preserving the area’s scenic beauty for all.
“We’re going to add the Litter Critters,” he said. “It’s a group of triplet goats who we hope to bring to local schools with me and help educate the young children of this county about anti-litter and how to take care of your county.”