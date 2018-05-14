Want to get to know a gubernatorial candidate before Georgia's primary day coming up next week?
Voters can come to Peek's Park on Monday, May 21 for a meet and greet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Clay Tippins. The event is free to the public. Sandwiches will also be provided during his two-hour stop in Polk County during what is likely to be a busy day of campaigning around the area.
Tippins is a Gwinett County native and former U.S. Navy SEAL, serving with the special forces unit's SEAL Team One after graduating from the Navy Officer Candidate school and making it through additional training with the Seals program. He still serves in the Navy's SEAL reserve program, where he is a Lieutenant Commander and has been deployed back overseas to Iraq in counter-ISIS efforts.
In his civilian life Tippins has worked for a number of companies in Silicon Valley before he returned home to Georgia and has worked for several firms since, most recently with a firm called Capgemini, where he managed North American high tech, entertainment and telecommunications businesses as an Executive Vice President.
Find out more about him at Claytippins.com, or come meet the candidate in Peek Park next Monday.