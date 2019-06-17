Thanks to Bellview AME Church, citizens hoping to pick up a summer job or a new full-time position didn’t have to look far. The group sponsored their second job fair, and those in and around Polk County were invited to Rockmart City Hall for walk-in interviews and help with filling out applications.
The event was open to seniors, adults, and working-age juniors, and in only the first hour and a half, volunteers from Bellview Ame had reportedly introduced 40 locals to various jobs. Entry level fast food positions, roles at the Sheriff’s Department, team spots at Raceway, and positions at Meggitt were a few of the options available.
Actual hiring didn’t take place at the June 8 fair, but rather it gave locals a chance to apply, get an idea of their options, and learn about the process of acquiring a job. Last year’s fair, also sponsored by Bellview AME, was open exclusively to students and was created with the same purpose.
“This is something my former pastor and I started,” the church’s William Hudson said. “We made a group and thought about how we could help the community. So, we decided to do a job fair for the kids at school.”
While initially unclear if there would be another job fair, plans for a September fair are now in the works. Those with a seasonal job that’s coming to a close or those who simply took the summer off may be interested in stopping by. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Bellview AME is a Christian church located at 1181 N. Bellview Rd., Aragon. Those interested in keeping up with their events and happenings can visit https://www.facebook.com/Bellview-AME-Church.
While Rockmart didn’t organize the event, they did contribute by offering city hall as the venue. More information on the city and city hall can be found at https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/.