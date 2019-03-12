Take notice now that water coming out of the tap might look weird for a few moments, but just leave the faucet running for a few moments or so to get rid of any cloudiness, according to Cedartown city officials.
The city announced in a brief release it is the Cedartown Fire Department's intention to conduct yearly required testing of fire hydrants.
"Testing is required to ensure that the Cedartown Fire Department maintains their ISO (Insurance Service Organization) ratings and for general resident safety and fire suppression," the release stated. "Residents may experience temporary water cloudiness. This can be resolved by allowing your tap to run several seconds after turning it on."
Contact the City of Cedartown at 770-748-3220 for more information or to report problems if water does not return to normal after running the tap and letting the line clear of any cloudy liquid.