Those visiting Cedartown's Biggers Field in the coming months will get to enjoy $94,000 in improvements. That includes fresh paint, renovated and updated bathroom facilities, an updated concession stand and protective netting to keep spectators and players safe.
The 50-plus year old field, which is sometimes referred to as Prior Street Field, is known for a bevy of activity in the spring and fall, especially for softball.
Girls in bubblegum pink helmets take to the red diamond dirt clutching metallic bats, all waiting for their chance to knock one out of the park.
This year, the fall softball season starts the week of August 26. Those announcing the games will be thrilled to know that the press box has undergone renovations and new heating and air units have been installed.
A new storage unit for equipment was constructed and each building received new roofing. Regrading of the infield and leveling of the outfield is taking place this week as well.
“Team sports, like softball, and all other sports the Cedartown Recreation Department offers, develops self-esteem, teaches leadership skills, creates better communicators and teaches time management and respect,” said Tommy Dooley, Cedartown Recreation Department Director. “As a local government, we’re proud to offer these programs as well as build and maintain facilities like Biggers Field in order to keep our youth engaged and active. Our commission wholeheartedly supported the decision to invest in these improvements at Biggers Field and it’s our hope that the players, coaches and parents enjoy them for years to come.”
Nearly 700 local youth participated in Cedartown Recreation Department sports last year. Some 56 percent of those that participated lived outside of the Cedartown city limits, proving that the recreation department is not only beneficial to the city, but to the county as a whole.
The Cedartown Recreation Department is partnering with Cedartown High School this summer to offer two clinics: softball and basketball.
The softball clinic will be held July 18 and 19, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Cedartown High School Softball Field. The participation fee is $10, or $20 with a t-shirt included.
The basketball clinic is scheduled to be held at the Cedartown High School gym on July 15,16 and 17 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Cost to participate is $10, or $20 if a t-shirt is wanted.
Registration for both clinics will take place on June 11, 13, 18 and 20 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Gym, 605 Lynton Drive.
Registration for fall sports, including tackle football, flag football, cheerleading, soccer and softball is quickly approaching. Registration dates and times are June 11, 13, 18 and 20; July 16 and July 18, and August 6 and August 8, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Gym, 605 Lynton Drive.
For more information regarding clinics or fall sports, please contact 770-748-7783.