Several City of Cedartown employees were honored for their dedication and service at the January 13 Cedartown City Commission.
Three employees were presented with special awards for going above and beyond in their duties.
Cedartown Water Plant Operator David Brown was presented with the Bobby Alexander Public Service Award. Brown has been an employee at the City for 12 years.
Cedartown Performing Arts Director Oscar Guzman was honored with the Emily Shaw Administrative Award. Guzman has worked at the Performing Arts Center since 2016.
Firefighter Drenn Morgan was presented with the Ray Merritt Public Safety Award. Morgan has been with the Cedartown Fire Department for 10 years.
Longevity recognitions were also presented. David Jackson, Anna Kerr, Aimee Madden, David Turner and Randy Wright were recognized for five years. Ramona Ruark, Todd Wallace and Kevin Young were recognized for 10 years of service. Stacy Cooper and Reed Runyon were recognized for 15 years of service and Jody Adams, Andre Nicholson and Kyle Watters were commended on 20 years of service. Greg Cooper, Kevin Watters and Felix White were recognized for 25 years of service and Kelvin Garmon was applauded for 35 years of service.