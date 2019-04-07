No child should ever have to worry about whether someone is going to hurt them at home. Yet on a daily basis youth both locally and around the nation still suffer at the hands of parents or guardians who claim their love for them, but instead use violence of action and words to cause great harm.
It is a crime the community can do something about, and is why everyone should put in their efforts now to protect a child from such abuse and help others remember that April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Last week, the City of Cedartown joined in that remembrance and invited local officials from the Tallapoosa Circuit Juvenile Court, the circuit's CASA, and more to plant blue pinwheels in front of City Hall at the property's corner facing East Avenue.
Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Chief Juvenile Court Judge Laura Lundy Wheale, Polk-Haralson Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Executive Director Belinda Bentley, Advocacy Coordinator Jennifer O'Neal, and Haley and Andi-Grace Kiser spent the morning of April 3 arranging the pinwheels on the City Hall lawn.
The problem of child abuse and neglect is not small. According to figures provided by reports from federal figures created by the Department of Health and Human Services, they estimated that 1,720 children died in the 2017 fiscal year as a result of abuse or neglect across the country. That figure was on the rise from 2013 to 2017, going from more than 1,500 children who died to more than 1,700 on an annual basis over five years, and that is a rate of per 100,000 children.
So in real figures, some 1,720 children of 100,000 in the last year alone actually provides a figure of around closer to 40,000 plus children annually who died, based on population estimates of around 74.3 million children across 50 states.
National Child Abuse Prevention Month is a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect, and to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families.
There are many ways that residents can become involved in programs designed to help little victims of abuse and neglect.
One way is to become a CASA child advocate. CASA advocates are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for abused and neglected children, to make sure they don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social services or languish in inappropriate group or foster homes. Advocates stay with each case until it is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home. For many children their CASA Advocate will be the one constant adult presence in their lives during this time.
To learn more about becoming a CASA advocate, visit http://www.polkharalsoncasa.org/
Additionally, readers should go childwelfare.gov to find a full report on child neglect and mistreatment, and to learn more about having a healthy and happy family of their own with resource guides at the site provided by the Health and Human Services department on the national level.