Death-defying stunts, wacky antics, and family-friendly fun invited all to the Polk County Fairgrounds where the Lewis & Clark Circus recently set up shop during their country-wide tour.
The 100-minute shows saw those both young and old get involved for their weekend dose of clowns, acrobatics, food, and much more presented in a European circus style.
Entering the Big Top, the spotlight immediately directed viewers' attention to the center ring where contortionists forced themselves through tiny spaces, trained pigeons stole hats, acrobats dangled themselves by a thread, and clowns teased the audience.
For many local youth, the circus was like nothing else they'd seen.
“My favorite one was the guy who could eat the fire,” attendee Sam Price said during the late September event. “I don't think I want to try it, but it was super cool.”
Whether getting face painting or cheering from the seats, the circus offered plenty of opportunities to get involved.
One group of girls ended up competing in musical chairs with a clown, and plenty of others managed to get family pictures with the dancing pigeons.
Circus-lovers interested in the show will be disappointed to find Lewis and Clark no longer performing in Georgia, but tickets for their upcoming Alabama shows can be purchased at www.lewisandclarkcircus.net.
Advance ticket prices are $12 for those 15 and above; children 14 and under can receive free admission with a coupon found on the site. Tickets purchased on the day of the show are $17 each for adults and $5 for children 14 and younger.
The Lewis and Clark circus was founded by Bob Childress, former owner of the Hendricks Bros. Circus, who aimed to make the show smaller and more efficient than his previous show.
Childress would later sell Lewis and Clark to Lena and Vandier dos Reis, who still run it to this day.