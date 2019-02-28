With both a trophy and bragging rights on the line, North Church of Rockmart held their first annual chili cook-off where locals were invited to eat all they want, compete in Family Feud, and mingle with fellow church-goers.
Each chef proved formidable, but it was Brian Jarrell, Joey Harpe, and Leonard Hall that took home the first, second, and third place awards respectively. The Harpe family would later become the Family Feud victors.
The February 23 cook-off did include a $3 fee for those who wanted to come enjoy a bowl. Money earned during the day was pledged towards community outreach and fixing up the group's newer, larger building they hope to move into later in the spring.
Those interested in attending service or other North Church events can still visit Rockmart's 101 W. Church St. in the meantime, however.
“We decided to do this because we are opening up our new building,” the church's Shannon Harpe said. “We have actually outgrown this building, so we're trying to raise money, but also its nice to come together outside of church and hang out.”
After eating and competing, the church members left to do some work on their new building- a former bank mere steps away from their current location.
While the interior is not quite homey yet, there is undoubtedly much more space, and the church has already roughly mapped out what each room would be designated for.
The safes that once housed money will potentially be used for storing food or other donations, and a second floor office with large windows has been promised as a work space for pastor Vince Carr. There was still much work to be done, but with North banding together, they could very well meet their goal of moving in April.
While the new building will be different, locals can trust North will retain its core values and culture. They welcome all to attend regardless of gender, color, or other differences.
Grassroots events like cook-offs and music shows will continue, and locals will still be able to attend Sunday services and Bible studies.
In fact, the group has already scheduled another cook-off, and those feeling confident are invited to bring their best spaghetti and their best desert to the church on March 17 immediately after their Sunday service.
Those interested in more details about North Church can visit http://www.northchurchrockmart.com/ for more information.
Sean Williams is a correspondent for the Standard Journal.