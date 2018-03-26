Crossview teams up with Carlton Farms for event
Hundreds of families gathered late last week at a farm next door to Rockmart High School for an evening of fun organized by a local church looking to reach out to the community.
Crossview Community Church and Carlton Farms in Rockmart teamed up on the evening of March 23 to try something new locally: an Easter Egg Hunt at night.
Their Glow in the Dark egg hunt wasn't held in complete darkness, but the neon colors showed up just fine in the twilight during the inaugural event for both the church and the farm.
"We'd seen some other folks that had done it in the past, and we decided it would be something different," Crossview lead pastor Danny Echols said.
Carlton Farms was only too happy to provide their space.
"When they approached us with it, we were on board immediately because the church does a lot of good in the community, and the community is good to us," Brad Carlton said. "We try to give back wherever we can."
The farm turned out to be a perfect place to keep the kids busy while organizers spread out eggs and local families got a free picnic meal from the church. Tours of the farm's livestock pins, chicken house and a variety of carnival-style games on the property (which are in place year round) were also provided for prior to the 8 p.m. rush for eggs on the property.
An outpouring of the community came out to take part in the first ever Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt for the church as part of their kickoff of events for the celebration of Easter.
Events continue this week at Crossview Community Church with a Good Friday service at the end of the week with a community worship service starting at 6:30 p.m.
The church is hosting 9:30 and 11 a.m. services on Easter Sunday as well.