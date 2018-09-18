United Methodist Women (UMW) and Cedartown First United Methodist Church (FUMC) once again joined hands for their annual flea market that offered discounted clothing, dishes, and other items to anyone and everyone.
Money raised from the weekend-long sale will return to the community in the form of donations to the Boys and Girls Club, Lyle and Diana's Ministry, Murphy Harpst, the Our House Women's Shelter, and many more organizations.
“The goal is taking care of ministries related to women and children,” FUMC minister Mike Broome shared. “They do this once per year. Everybody from the church brings stuff that would normally go to a thrift store somewhere else. They (UMW) spend a couple weeks pricing and cleaning everything, and then 100 percent of what they raise from this goes to fund their mission.”
UMW also helps prepare health kits for flood victims and other resources for those in need.
Those interested in joining the group or learning more about their mission can call the church office at (770) 748-7862. Also, anyone interested in making donations to next year's flea market can call Carolyn Martin or Charlotte Nelms at 678-901-0121 for more information.
“It's primarily the church family (that donates) but they're not gonna turn away donated items that come in from others,” Broome said. “They always do it the first full weekend of September. They've been doing it every year- I think this is close to 50 years now."
Those interested in joining their family or one of their mission groups can do so by visiting the church at 201 Wissahickon Ave., Cedartown.