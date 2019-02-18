Guests are invited to come take part and help raise money for a new church to take up residence in downtown Rockmart this weekend, and the best part is they also get some tasty chili for their time.
Come grab lunch on Saturday at North Church in Rockmart at their fundraising chili cook-off starting at noon and continuing on until 3 p.m.
All you can eat chili is on the menu for just $3 per person.
Money raised from the event’s fees will go toward helping the church with building funds for their 101 West Church Street home, along with community outreach.
For more information about taking part or helping the church in their efforts, call 857-626-6784.