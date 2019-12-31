The Rivers of Living G.E.M. are set to celebrate a big anniversary in the coming days and are inviting the entire community to take part in the event.
The Nathan Dean Community Center is hosting the church's "TRAINING FOR REIGNING" 13th anniversary celebration coming up on Sunday, January 12.
Apostle Anthony Brown of Trinity Community Church, Edgefield SC and Prelate ONE Church Fellowship will bring forth the message.
Dinner will be served at 3 p.m. and the service follows at 4 p.m.
The church is headed up by senior pastors Bishop Eric and Apostle Joy Fredrick.