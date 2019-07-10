Though Cedartown’s own Nick Chubb only entered the league a year ago, he is already being recognized as one of the top running backs in the league by fans, media outlets, and opposing defenses alike.
An article posted by Heavy in recent days stated that Chubb excelled better than almost any athlete in the NFL last year when the odds were stacked against him.
Per Heavy, when opposing defenses placed 8 defenders in the box, Chubb thrived. Using Pro Football Focus metrics, Chubb graded out as the second-best RB in the league with a 78.9 rating; the same as fellow rookie and New York Giant Saquon Barkley.
Los Angeles Chargers back Melvin Gordon was the top rated back with a rating of 83.
After the former Georgia Bulldog rushed for 996 yards and started 9 games as a rookie, it forced the developers of the world famous Madden NFL video game series to take notice.
Madden School released a list of “Superstar Abilities” given to elite-caliber running backs. Madden ‘20 players will have the chance to take advantage of Chubb’s “Arm Bar” ability, which allows for “more powerful stiff-arm animations.”
If one thing is for sure, it will be tough for the Madden developers to encapsulate Nick’s true strength and abilities, but they’ll give it their best shot with the new animations.
With all this going on surrounding Chubb’s prowess on-the-field, what has he been doing?
Simply put, Nick has been doing what Nick always does.
According to clips on social media, the Cleveland Browns star has spent this week back home working out at the CHS fieldhouse with current West Virginia back Tony Mathis and former UCF punter Mac Loudermilk.
Recently, Chubb has hosted youth camps with UGA teammate Sony Michel in Cedartown, McDonough, and South Georgia.