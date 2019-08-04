Cedartown native Nick Chubb has been hard at work in this week’s Cleveland Browns training camp.
The current Brown produced multiple long runs in practice this week. Chubb got into the rushing and receiving game, turning up an impressive string of practices.
Also this week, Chubb gave back to one of his biggest fans.
Per Ohio.com columnist Marla Ridenour, Nick Chubb gifted a football to a young Browns fan at practice. The ball was given to the fan on his birthday. Naturally, the kid became extremely emotional to the point where he cried in front of the NFL star.
Chubb retweeted the picture of his fan on Twitter, saying “Happy birthday my boy!!!”
Keep an eye on Nick and the Cleveland Browns, as the squad will open preseason play this week. Though Chubb may not play much if at all, the Browns will host the Washington Redskins this Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm in Cleveland. At the time of writing, it does not appear that any national stations have decided to carry the preseason affair.