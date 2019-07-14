Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb earned some additional media praise over the past week.
Not only was the Cedartown native given high projections for fantasy football in 2019, he also received a hype video from the Browns organization and an article on why he “will shine” this upcoming season.
Starting with the latter, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal listed 24 reasons on why the UGA product will have an even better sophomore campaign. Citing his big-play ability, yards after contact, and the fact that he is “old school,” Rosenthal went so far to say that Chubb reminds him of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.
As he wrote, “I’m not saying Chubb will have Smith’s career, but Chubb could go from an impressive, underestimated supporting player as a rookie… to the guy everyone is writing about.” He concluded the piece by saying, “Give Chubb the ball and good things happen.”
In addition to the praise from Rosenthal, Nick Chubb was given some lofty fantasy projections for the upcoming season.
Of four fantasy experts polled from companies such as ESPN, CBS Sports, and FF Statistics, not one of them expected Chubb to rush for less than 1000 yards in 2019.
Furthermore, only one person projected the Bulldog great to score less than 10 touchdowns this year. Chubb set the NFL on fire last season and everyone is expecting him to do it all over again this fall.
Finally, the Cleveland Browns posted a hype video for their starting running back on Twitter just over a week ago.
The caption said, “Don’t blink, or you’ll miss Nick Chubb.” The video contained highlights of a rookie Chubb rushing past the competition, delivering brutal stiff arms, and powering his way into the end zone. The hype video is still available on Cleveland’s Twitter (@Browns).
That’s it for this week’s ChubbWatch.