This week, Cedartown’s Nick Chubb has been given some “numbers to hit” for 2019.
According to Avery Duncan of ClutchPoints.com, Chubb “is a full-fledged starter for a potent Browns offense,” but still needs to target 3 statistics to solidify him as a NFL icon. Per Duncan, if Nick can rush for 1200 yards, 11 touchdowns, and start all 16 games, he will hold off the competition and enter the upper echelon of NFL running backs.
In addition, Chubb found time this week to take a jab at the rival of his alma mater. During this week’s SEC Media Days, the predicted SEC East standings listed UGA to win the division again, with the Florida Gators finishing second. Nick posted, “Vandy is better than (Florida).” The Commodores are expected to finish dead last in the East this season.
It is worth noting that Chubb rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Gators his senior year, leading the Bulldogs to a 42-7 win in Jacksonville, FL. Georgia will open their season August 31st in Nashville, taking on the aforementioned Commodores as well.
We are also nearing the start of the NFL preseason. Chubb’s Browns will open preseason play in less than two weeks, as they will host the Washington Redskins on Aug. 8th. After trips to Indianapolis to meet the Colts and Tampa Bay to battle the Buccaneers, Cleveland will finish the preseason at home against the Detroit Lions Aug. 29th.