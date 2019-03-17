A line began out in the parking lot, and wrapped around the front side of Peach State Ford over the weekend as the fans of one hometown hero came out to see him after a big rookie season in the National Football League, and hopes to get an autograph.
The reason the hundreds who came out to see Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb got that chance was thanks to the dealership’s grand opening celebration in Cedartown — and since it is the off-season.
Fans had to wait in a long line to see the favored hometown hero, just the kind of opportunity that Peach State Ford’s general manager Arthur Banks likes to see.
“When we started planning this four or five months ago, I had no way of knowing how many folks we’d actually get out here,” he said near the start of the dealership’s grand opening event. “It looks like we have at least five hundred people out here. We hope they all leave happy.”
Peach State Ford’s ownership — who took over in 2018 — spent several months planning the event this past Saturday in Cedartown, and Banks was worried that before fans could get the chance to see Chubb, they might not have enough No. 27-printed shirts (the same as he wore at Georgia, and in Red and Black) or hamburgers to feed the entire crowd.
Banks said Peach State Ford in Cedartown — like Chubb at the beginning of 2018 — started slow, but are moving in the right direction as the year moves ahead after Peach State Truck Centers bought out the business last summer.
Chubb — who in recent months lent his image to Peach State Ford’s promotions — returned to Cedartown following a big season where he had the opportunity to make an opening splash with the Browns alongside Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield, also a rookie who got his chance to play under center.
Chubb ended the year with just shy of a 1,000 yard season at 996 on 192 attempts on the field for the Browns, 8 catches for 20 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He also broke a Browns team record for the longest running touchdown in the team’s history books during 2018, and several times he was named Rookie of the Week for the league at least twice during the year.
Stories of the Cedartown native continue to pop up here and there — Chubb lifting weights, Chubb’s fantasy league standing for 2019, etc. — but the hometown hero remains stoic and quietly greeted fans and took selfies while seated for the signing.
And though plenty of people showed up in Georgia red and black to get memorabilia signed — giveaways were also part of the afternoon event for fans who stuck around for the full event — many also showed up in his new team colors.
Cedartown can thank Peach State Ford for the opportunity to see their native son this past weekend, and look forward to Chubb’s future success as the 2019 NFL season draws closer by the day.