Editor’s note: Cedartown’s own Nick Chubb had another banner day against the Bengals Sunday after press time when this story was completed. We do say the season wasn’t over. So we’ve added something at the bottom of this story online to reflect the additional good news. – KM
Who would have believed the year that Nick Chubb had?
He went from the national stage after he helped Georgia beat out Oklahoma and made it to the National Championship game against Alabama… and then it didn’t work out from there wrapping up his college career.
But who honestly can beat Alabama right now?
Then a few months later, Chubb changed his colors from Red and Black to Brown and Orange as the National Football League came calling, and a contract was signed for him to play in Cleveland.
Honestly, the initial reaction at the office was “why there?”
After watching how Chubb has developed on the Browns behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Baker Mayfield, it’s no surprise why Cleveland wanted his talents. Chubb complimented Mayfield well in his rookie season as 2018 came to a close, at press time putting up 860 yards and 8 touchdowns on 160 carries – along with 16 receptions from Mayfield with games still left to play.
Chubb finished up his time at Georgia with a total of 4,769 of rushing for Georgia off 758 attempts and 44 touchdowns, plus another 361 yards as a receiver and four passing touchdowns with the Bulldogs before his career wrapped up against Alabama early on in the year in the National Championhship game.
Georgia’s star running back went 35th in the NFL draft as the Browns picked him to start the second round. He came back to Cedartown to train during the spring months ahead of the draft with his former Bulldogs in Cedartown High’s workout room for the football team in getting ready for the combine and then later his selection.
After he signed on the dotted line, Chubb returned home over the summer for a special ceremony. He was given the honor to present Tony Mathis with the first ever award from the high school bearing his name, plus handed off signed jerseys for the school and city officials.
His biggest contribution back to the school however came in the form of player safety. Chubb provided brand new helmets for the entire team, unveiled during the ceremony in a partnership with Xenith to give his fellow Bulldogs better protection on the gridiron.
The 22-year-old already made his mark on the Browns’ team history book by beating the longest run back record this season for a touchdown, and has been up for Rookie of the Week status several times over the season.
Cleveland stood at 6-7-1 going into Week 16 against the Bengals this past weekend, with hopes they might get into the playoff mix as a wildcard after a win over Arizona the previous week. Chubb definitely helped in that effort as the Browns walked away with a 26-18 win over the Bengals, and he added his name again to the record books.
Chubb with his 112-yard performance on the ground put himself at 962 yards on the regular season, the most ever for a Browns rookie.
As the year wraps up, Chubb can smile and know that no matter what happens now, he’s a bona fide hero forever back home.