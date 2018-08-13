Legendary UCLA Basketball Coach John Wooden once said: “The most important thing in life is family and love.”
This was certainly the case at the 2018 Chubb Family Reunion held July 27 – 29 in no greater place than Chubbtown.
Nestled a few miles away from Cave Spring, and a 20-minute drive to Rome, Chubb relatives from North Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., Michigan, Maryland and Texas, congregated to experience the rich cul-ture and history that is the legacy of the Chubb family.
The three-day celebration kicked-off at the Hampton Inn for a family ‘Meet-and-Greet’ complete with a Family Feud style trivia game. Cousins were also given their Reunion “goodie-bags” filled with T-shirts, visors, keychains, and a historical overview of the Daughters and Sons of Issac and Mary Chubb, who founded Chubbtown.
Georgia’s sun and heat did not disappoint Saturday for the Reunion Picnic. Hamburgers, hotdogs, grilled chicken, pulled pork and every side-dish imaginable were enjoyed by all.
And for those family members that didn’t overdue it at the Picnic, the Reunion Banquet was a real treat.
Family members arrived at the Courtyard by Marriott dressed to the 9’s in red and black for an evening of dinner and dancing.
And Family Reunion would not be complete without honoring the core principle that binds us together and that is FAITH.
Sunday morning church service was held at Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church and included a historical perspective overview by Attorney Kenneth Jones and author of The Chubbs of Chubbtown.
The morning sermon was given by Rev. James Bishop, senior pastor of Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church in Severna Park, Md.
2020 will be the next Chubb Family Reunion.