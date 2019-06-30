Nick Chubb was back on his old stomping grounds at Cedartown High School for an evening of fun with local youth for his Hometown Football Camp, and he brought a old friend along to help.
Chubb, now heading into his second season with the Cleveland Browns, faced off on the gridiron against longtime teammate and now New England Patriot Sony Michel as they organized groups of campers into teams for a friendly game of two-hand touch.
The camp was organized by Chubb's representatives at Everett Sports Marketing and sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Rockmart and Peach State Ford, giving youth the chance to spend some time on the field and learn from the pair of NFL star running backs, but took on passing duties for the group games.
During a brief break, Chubb said the time spent back home with Cedartown's future stars was a highlight in his career in professional football.
"It's all about coming out and hanging out with the kids, and having some fun," Chubb said.
"There's nothing like being home," Chubb added.
He said he was enjoying his time with the Cleveland Browns. Especially after a big rookie season with 996 yards on 192 carries, 8 touchdowns and 20 receptions and also is the fourth player in NFL history to break 100 yard rushing records on three or fewer carries. Chubb also holds the record for longest rushing touchdown in franchise history.
He hopes to top that in the 2019.
"Every year I want to get better, improve my game in some way," Chubb said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to work."
The camp hosted 165 youth for the session that ran through the afternoon of June 27. Chubb had the help of Cedartown's coaching staff to put participants through several rounds of drills while a group got to play with the pair of NFL stars.
Cedartown Head Coach Doyle Kelley said the high school was "blessed to have a young man so committed to his community giving back and providing the opportunity to work with these kids."
Doyle said like the former Cedartown running back, all were eager to learn. Kelley also remarked at the crowd of fans who came to watch the camp and see Chubb on the field again.
"It was a great night," Kelley said.