The Cedartown High School Variety Show is entering it's 20th year, and with their "Legacy" show lined up and ready to greet longtime fans and alumni alike for next week's big night.
CPAC will host the upcoming show written and organized by students annually, and Cedartown High's Theater Director Chris Reaves is excited the show that began as just as one-off idea has continued on through the years.
He said that alumni from the past two decades of the show - including big names from CHS Variety Show's past - will be coming together for the 2019 show next week on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.
Pre-sale tickets are available now at Cedartown High School for $10, and at the door next weekend for $12.
Check back in the coming edition of the Standard Journal for more from Reaves on 2019 show and those involved in this year's big hit.