Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative has selected Amelia Ayers of Carrollton, Isabella Marlow of Waco and Drew Mulcay of Cedartown to attend the 54th annual Washington Youth Tour. The trip is a once-in-a-lifetime leadership experience made possible through the generosity of the electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) in Georgia, including Carroll EMC.
The Washington Youth Tour was established to inspire the next generation of leaders. This year’s tour, which takes place June 13-20, will expose students to the fast-paced world of politics and leadership.
“This trip is an opportunity of a lifetime for these students, some of whom have never traveled outside of the state. Personal tours of historic sites and landmarks in our nation’s capital provide experiences that couldn’t be learned in any textbook,” said Taylor Key, Carroll EMC’s Community Relations Clerk.
Student delegates will explore government on a local and national level, gathering in Atlanta before departing for Washington, D.C. While visiting our nation’s capital the delegates will have the opportunity to meet with their elected officials to discuss and learn about issues that are important locally.
The Carroll EMC delegates will join more than 1,700 additional youth representing cooperatives across the nation. The students will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and views about local and national issues with peers from other states.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,000 students from Georgia and more than 50,000 nationwide the opportunity to take part in this unique experience. President Lyndon Johnson initially requested the program to “send youngsters to the nation’s capital where they can actually see what the flag stands for and represents.”
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 50,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk and Troup counties.