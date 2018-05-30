After four years, Cedartown High School seniors reaped the benefits of their hard work at the Class of 2018's annual Senior Night at the Cedartown auditorium.
Splitting the night into two parts, the first honored academic excellence while the latter half was all about handing out scholarships.
During the honors program Dr. Katie Thomas, CEO of the College and Career Academy, handed out the awards for the Dual Enrollment Awards and Certificates. It is the second year in a row scholars at Cedartown High School have graduated with both diplomas and degrees as high school seniors.
“It is the goal of Polk County’s College and Career Academy to prepare students for the 21st century, by emphasizing both academics and world relevance,” Thomas said.
Dr. Thomas awarded Guillermo Aguilar, Makenzy Barker, John Finlay, Mirista Watts and Baylee Davenport with a MacBook laptop for their commitment towards earning an associate’s degree while still in high school.
Concluding the Honors, Principal Scott Hendrix presented the award for the Salutatorian and Valedictorian. Both Brandon Bentley and Guillermo Aguilar received MacBook laptops as a donation from the Polk County Superintendent Laurie Atkins.
“I put a lot of value on work ethic,” Hendrix said. “I know how hard students approach every task that they do.”
The Principals Award recognized Justin Sorrells and Justin Gibbons for their immense work ethic and perseverance amongst their peers.
The second half of the night began and ended full of excitement for scholarship money.
On behalf of the high school’s drama department, Chris Reaves presented the CHS Thespians award.
“This year’s winner is a special guy,” Reaves said. “I give him a hard time because he drives me crazy most days, but I think that means I am going to miss him.”
Awarded the $500 Thespian Scholarship for 2018, Jacob Pirkle got a laugh out of Reeves forgetting the certificate at his seat.
Continuing the school’s scholarships, teachers Jennifer Cupp and Rachel Graves, presented the CHS Student Council Scholarship. Both co-sponsors wanted to honor members that had been a part of the council all four years of high school.
“A student that is involved in school, student council, the community, the club and represents the class very well,” Graves said.
The all-around recipients Emma Guice and member Scout Hodgins were both granted the award.
A total of 26 local scholarships were given out at the Cedartown Senior Night. Foundations such as the Mamie R. Hammock Memorial, Morris Foundation, the Ayers-Beck Community Foundation and the Wilkes Family all contributed to the furthering of Cedartown’s future.