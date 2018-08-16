Cedartown fans can look to the sky this year to learn a lot about what the Bulldogs Marching Band has got planned for their halftime show in 2018.
The band under the leadership of Tom McGarity is fielding 100 members this year for their “Sun, Moon and Stars”-themed show. As marchers take the field to play a variety of tunes centered around astronomical bodies, they’ll be under the leadership of Drum Major Gabrielle Woodward and Assistant Drum Major Christian Jones.
The Bulldog Marching Band was out working on the new show since July’s band camp and have been in practice in the afternoons since the start of the school year getting ready for a fun season to come both in the stands and out on the field.
Cedartown’s first time out will be this Friday to show off what they’re put together for 2018. Much of the work they’ve done is to learn a number of songs making up a medley focused on easy to remember tunes that young and old will enjoy.
The song list includes many crowd favorites like Van Morrison’s “Moondance,” the classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” made famous in Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio.” There’s also “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic, “Sunshine of Your Love” by Cream, “Here Comes the Sun” from The Beatles and the classic “You Are My Sunshine.”
This year’s marching show also marks the final year of football Friday nights and Saturday competitions for 24 seniors in this year’s group.
It is one of the largest classes the band has seen in several years. The last time Cedartown had such a large group set to graduate was in 2012, when 25 seniors completed their four years with the program.
This year’s list includes: Emily Bentley, Cody Compton, Cayden Frye, Taylor Guice, Kaleb Henry, Breanna Hilyer, Desiree Holcomb, Mackenzie Jarrell, Jones, Katie Lindsey, Cal Mason, Erin McCrickard, Jeannie Montfort, Hayley Moore, Amaria Owens, Andrew Peek, Eli Perez, Alyssa Roberson, Ethan Runyon, Matthew Russell, Jayda Sewell, Harmony Shaw, Dustin Ward and Woodward.
Band members also get help with learning the new show and getting ready for the upcoming season from Assistant Directors Jeff Gossett and Bill Wear.
The Bulldog Marching Band competition schedule wasn’t ready by press time, but will be forthcoming soon. Check out more about the band and learn how to help out by visiting them on at facebook.com/cedartownband/.