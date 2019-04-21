Cedartown High School is sending another athlete off to play in college, this time from the Lady Bulldogs golf team.
Senior Evie Blackmon signed her paperwork on April 18 to make her next step in academics and athletics official, and decided she will be heading just a short trip north to Shorter College to play in for the Lady Hawks golf program.
She was joined by her parents Kellie and Jonathan Blackmon, family, friends, coaches and athletes for a ceremony in Cedartown’s media center for her very own signing day party last Thursday.
“This is four years of nothing but hard work paying off” golf coach Bob Tracey said.
Blackmon plans to study Early Childhood Eduation when she’s off the links while at Shorter, and plans to teach when she graduates. She also wouldn’t mind coming home and taking up the duties of a golf coach too.
“I’d love to come back and coach middle school or high school,” Blackmon said.