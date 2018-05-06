The Cedartown Bulldogs boys golf team are continuing on after a good season on the links, and are soon state-bound following a big win in past weeks in region play.
The team played at Nob North Golf Course and got into the state championship tournament after scoring well as both individuals and a team in competition on April 24.
The team finished fourth in the region with a team score of 330. Among those who had a big day was senior Jhett Lewis shot a 74 in Cohutta in their qualifier as the lowest for the team. Ty Tracy followed that up and shot an 81 on his scorecard, Nolan Holland an 86, Hayden Zebeau an 89, Hunter Hollis shot a score of 98 and Tyler Tennis shot a 92 for the team.
Now the team gets a chance to score big coming up when teams meet for the state championship.
That’s coming up later this month on May 21 and 22 at the Achasta Golf Resort in Daholonega for Class AAAA teams.