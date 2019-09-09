Alum of Cedartown High School continue to gather for regular lunches in the area, and invite those members of their class who want to participate to join in.
On Sept. 7, members of the Class of 1955 met for their tri-monthly lunch at Petro's.
Westley Forrister opened the event with a prayer then a good time was had by all, organizers with the class stated in a release. Participants also got to check out pictures from Sherry and Bobby McElwee's wedding, as well as pictures from the past. Memories came to life again as they were recalled.
The next scheduled lunch is coming up on Friday, December 6. All classmates from 1955 are invited and urged to attend. Those interested can call Bobby McElwee at 706-506-6508, Charlotte Greer at 770-748-1557, or several others attending gathering including Forrister, Leonard Sprayberry, Doyal Bright, Allen Summerville, Harold Gary, Stanley Gorman, Gwyn Forrister, the McElwee's, Millard Greer, or Don and Doris Meadows.