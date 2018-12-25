As the holidays come to a close and it’s time to take down the decorations, there’s a lot of options for those people who have real Christmas trees to use them for something else.
But the option that can make a big difference is bringing it by Camp Antioch next weekend on Saturday, Jan. 5 for the annual Bring One for the Chipper event put on by Keep Polk Beautiful.
The event gives people the opportunity to dispose of live Christmas trees responsibly and allow them to be used again either as mulch, fuel, or in many cases as fish habitats in local ponds and lakes.
Anyone who wants to drop off their tree can come to Camp Antioch – located at 3900 Antioch Road, Cedartown -- between 8 a.m. and noon to trade it for either seeds to plant in the yard, or tree seedlings.
More information can be found out by e-mailing Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov, or by calling 678-246-1083 .