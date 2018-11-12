As the scarecrows disappeared from Main Street in Cedartown in past weeks, and the Downtown Cedartown Association is now moving right into the holiday season and are asking local merchants, organizations and families to participate in a new Christmas Tree decorating contest.
Main Street Director Ramona Ruark said in a release on the new contest that it’s a “great way to decorate our downtown area for the Christmas season.”
Those who want to personalize their own Christmas trees for the holidays must complete an entry form (found with this story online) and will be displayed in assigned areas starting this past Monday and can continue going up through Monday, Nov. 26 following the Thanksgiving holiday.
The winners of the best Christmas trees are up for a $300 first place prize, a $200 second place prize or a $100 third place prize.
Entry forms can be completed and returned to Ruark by e-mail at rruark@downtowncedartown.com, or by fax at 770-749-5346, or dropped off at the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot on South Main Street.
Trees will remain on display through the holiday season ending on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Winners will be announced on the week of Dec. 16.
Some general rules to go along with the displays include the requirement for all to have a sign with their business, organization or family name of 8 ½ inches by 11 inches, all decorations have to be durable and stand up to weather conditions, they can’t block sidewalks or business entryways, and ornaments and lighting must be securely attached.
Anyone with additional questions about the contest as it begins can contact Ruark at 770-748-2090.
All trees must be removed by New Year’s Day 2019.
The contest goes alongside the decorating already taking place in the downtown area of both Cedartown and Rockmart. Lights have gone up along the main thoroughfares of both cities, along with banners proclaiming the holiday season installed by Public Works and firefighters. Garlands are even wrapped around streetlights in downtown Cedartown.
Anyone interested in sharing their holiday decorations for an upcoming December edition of the Standard Journal can also participate by e-mailing photos to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net.